Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Financial Review

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REX American Resources and Cyclo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.09 $7.43 million $1.18 64.57 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 7.96 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources -2.13% -1.58% -1.45% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

REX American Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for REX American Resources and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.70%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than REX American Resources.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

