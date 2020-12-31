Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.94 ($64.64).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €57.79 ($67.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.99. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,006.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €59.93 ($70.51).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

