Daniel J. Booth Sells 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,140. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after buying an additional 2,215,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 987,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,421,000 after acquiring an additional 126,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.