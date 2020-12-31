Daniel J. Booth Sells 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00.
NYSE OHI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,140. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
