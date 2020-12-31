DAPS Coin Trading 35.3% Lower This Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SWFT, txbit.io, Bitbox and Bitmart. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $861,281.91 and approximately $58,028.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.00297398 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00026860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.65 or 0.01982719 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,164,323,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, STEX, Bitbox, txbit.io and SWFT. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.