Databroker Hits Market Cap of $2.28 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $67.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00296074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.68 or 0.01999961 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.