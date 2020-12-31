Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.81

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.19. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 72,732 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%.
About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
