Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.81

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.19. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 72,732 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Dawson Geophysical worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

