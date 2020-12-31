DDKoin (DDK) One Day Volume Tops $152,033.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00005012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $152,033.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00028083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00130621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00566391 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00163277 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00304711 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00050274 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

