De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Shares Gap Up to $168.40

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $168.40, but opened at $175.00. De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) shares last traded at $169.00, with a volume of 184,890 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £329.59 million and a PE ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.40.

In other news, insider Kevin Loosemore bought 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £841,500 ($1,099,425.14). Also, insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £140,430 ($183,472.69).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

