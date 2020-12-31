Degenerator (MEME) Price Reaches $32.63 on Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator token can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00343707 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00033491 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.01319738 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002153 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

