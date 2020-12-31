DEJAVE (DJV) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. DEJAVE has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $54,267.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEJAVE has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One DEJAVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,771.67 or 0.06070090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00129391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00562474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00160078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00305416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00082578 BTC.

DEJAVE Token Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Token Trading

DEJAVE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.