Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DCTH) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 74,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 61,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

About Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.