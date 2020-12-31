Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WILLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Shares of WILLF remained flat at $$36.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.