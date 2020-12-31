Denarius Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Denarius has a market cap of $1.53 million and $58.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,458,908 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.