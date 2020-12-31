Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price fell 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 3,277,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,411,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

DNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 131,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 666,546 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 25,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 562,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.