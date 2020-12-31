Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price fell 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 3,277,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,411,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
DNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.