Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.10 ($51.88).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €43.69 ($51.40) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €42.24 and a 200 day moving average of €42.65. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

