Diamond (DMD) Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $1,650.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00005870 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001226 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00076079 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,558,775 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

