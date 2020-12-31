DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. BidaskClub upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE DKS opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,884,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,980.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,790 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

