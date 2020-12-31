DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.08.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. BidaskClub upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th.
NYSE DKS opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,884,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,980.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,790 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
