Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 143.1% higher against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $106,069.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,757,973 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

