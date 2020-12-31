Digitex City Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00039335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00295027 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.05 or 0.02034259 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

