Digitex Futures Hits Market Capitalization of $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00129840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00562232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00160632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00304835 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00081380 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.