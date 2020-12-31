Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0106

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00039887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00297509 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.38 or 0.01983570 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

