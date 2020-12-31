Dinastycoin One Day Volume Tops $4,451.00 (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Dinastycoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $4,451.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dinastycoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,991,618,696 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinastycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinastycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.