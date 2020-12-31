Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $110.72

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.72 and traded as high as $123.17. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $122.79, with a volume of 932,336 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNUG. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 34.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $4,693,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 64.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 9.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $271,000.

