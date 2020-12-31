Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 5.8%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 34,004,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 16,256,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZA. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,927,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 103,794.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.