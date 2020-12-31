Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.84 and last traded at $104.84. 1,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF stock. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 3.49% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

