Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.12

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.12 and last traded at $90.05, with a volume of 11271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

