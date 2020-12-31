Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.11

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.11 and traded as low as $31.94. Discovery shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1,394 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

