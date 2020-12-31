DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Cap Achieves $12.51 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00301006 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.43 or 0.02033326 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

DMM: Governance Token Trading

