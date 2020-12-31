Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 2,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

