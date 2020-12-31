DSLA Protocol Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $316,481.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00297806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.51 or 0.01982383 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

