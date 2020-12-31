DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 36.6% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $822,606.15 and $2,475.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 36.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00021575 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007658 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003990 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

