Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Tops $9.20 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $90,295.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,092.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $739.95 or 0.02543470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00427046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.38 or 0.01183757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00537465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00219157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,231,285 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

