Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 331.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,554 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

