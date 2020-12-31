Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) (LON:EBQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.24

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) (LON:EBQ)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.24 and traded as low as $19.25. Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 64,311 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12.

In other Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) news, insider Alan Newman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

About Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent media and marketing consultancy worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports advertisers to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit