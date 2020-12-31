Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) (LON:EBQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.24

Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) (LON:EBQ)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.24 and traded as low as $19.25. Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 64,311 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12.

Get Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) alerts:

In other Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) news, insider Alan Newman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent media and marketing consultancy worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports advertisers to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.