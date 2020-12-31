eBoost Trading Up 4.1% This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $162,060.19 and approximately $38.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00446410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000206 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

