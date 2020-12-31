ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.51

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.51 and last traded at C$6.49, with a volume of 126328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

ECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.4807373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -737.48%.

About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

