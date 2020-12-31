Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.00

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.42), with a volume of 153701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.46).

The firm has a market cap of £174.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,889.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.92.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL.L) Company Profile (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

