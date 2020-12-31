Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.56

Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.56 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 236679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £43.74 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

