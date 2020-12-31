ELA Coin (ELAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $612,451.00

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00130447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00566599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00163060 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00310504 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049914 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

