ELA Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $612,451.00 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00129238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00563568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00159951 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304419 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00082671 BTC.

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

