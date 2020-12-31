Electra Trading 44.5% Lower This Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market capitalization of $357,199.75 and approximately $2,610.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,598,889,924 coins and its circulating supply is 28,731,733,371 coins. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

