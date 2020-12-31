Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.45. 11,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857. Emera has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

