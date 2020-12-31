Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) shares rose 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 340,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 597% from the average daily volume of 48,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The firm has a market cap of $187.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. On average, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

