Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.83 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003095 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $192.54 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00129943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00564085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00160760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00304562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00083451 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 212,530,179 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

