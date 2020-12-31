Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) (LON:EME) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) (LON:EME) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.10. Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 671,631 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £24.96 million and a PE ratio of -51.00.

About Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

