Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

DAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Endava from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

NYSE DAVA opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Endava during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth about $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 28.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Endava by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

