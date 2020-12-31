Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

