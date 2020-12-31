Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.32

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 637978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. HSBC raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

