Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.99

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $742.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.
In other news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,296.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $829,129 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 36.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 164,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.
