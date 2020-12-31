Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.99

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,296.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $829,129 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 36.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 164,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

