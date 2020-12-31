Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.03

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and traded as high as $38.22. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 18,708,766 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 28,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.